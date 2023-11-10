Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parsons by 62.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after buying an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

