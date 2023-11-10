Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.20.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

