Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

