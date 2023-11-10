Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.76 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.50 and a 200-day moving average of $287.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

