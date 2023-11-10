Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells $98,560.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $11.64 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

