Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 34576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $769.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.