Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,185 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.23% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 525,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 267,659 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

