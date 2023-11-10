Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

