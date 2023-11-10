Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

