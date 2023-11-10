Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

