Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.79.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$43.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.62. The firm has a market cap of C$24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

