Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP Sells $243,080.00 in Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.