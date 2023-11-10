PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PEP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $165.67. 752,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $179.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

