Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDRDF. Barclays cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.4 %

About Pernod Ricard

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$182.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$204.99. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of C$164.03 and a 12-month high of C$238.75.

(Get Free Report

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.