PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Purchases $100,551.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) CEO Mathew N. Hulett purchased 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,551.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 613,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,551. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PetMed Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PETS opened at $7.34 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PETS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $288,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.