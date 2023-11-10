Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.32. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of C$29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.1199166 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Petrus Resources

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.