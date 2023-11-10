P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 3,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.37.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.59%.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

About P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

