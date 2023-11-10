Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180,355. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

