Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of PM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 278,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

