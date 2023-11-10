Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.63 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

