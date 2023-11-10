Piper Sandler Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $225.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $198.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.17. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

