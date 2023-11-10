Piper Sandler Cuts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $8.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.52 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

