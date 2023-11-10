Piper Sandler Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Neutral

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBEX. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in IBEX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of IBEX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

