Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $17.00 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after buying an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

