Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $15.62 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.18%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

