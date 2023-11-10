Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.9 %

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

PAGP stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 1,506,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its position in Plains GP by 688.4% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 1,113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

