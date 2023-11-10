Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.26. Playtika shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 168,766 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Playtika Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $18,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth about $16,487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Playtika by 219.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

