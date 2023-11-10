Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $15.62. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 39,373 shares.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

