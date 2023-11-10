Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 54592323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power
In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plug Power Stock Down 33.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.