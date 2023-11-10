Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 13,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,922. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,764,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portman Ridge Finance news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,764,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,610,783. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Portman Ridge Finance
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.