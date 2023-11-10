Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 13,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,922. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,764,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portman Ridge Finance news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,075,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,764,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,610,783. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

