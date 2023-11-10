PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.