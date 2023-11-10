Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.70.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
