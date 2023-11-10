Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 14th

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 13th.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.36. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.18.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 81.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

