Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Primoris Services updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 26,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 799.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

