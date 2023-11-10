Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 45,290 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 383.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 42,549 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

