Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of CNO Financial Group worth $51,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,411 shares of company stock worth $1,638,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

