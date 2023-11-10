Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $43,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.