Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.10 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $45,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.