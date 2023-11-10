Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.05 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Howmet Aerospace worth $48,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $134,379,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.