Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Nucor worth $51,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 17.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,807,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $1,845,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

