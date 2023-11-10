Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $45,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

