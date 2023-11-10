Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,725 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $50,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

