Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cencora worth $53,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $196.82 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.10 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

