Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $47,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $781.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

