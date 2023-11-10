Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $52,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.