Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Ameris Bancorp worth $53,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

