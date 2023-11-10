Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 106,172 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $44,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACM opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

