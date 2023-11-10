Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,640 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $50,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.26 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 91.19%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.