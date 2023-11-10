Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,429 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $43,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.4% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

