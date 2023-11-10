Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,340 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Jabil worth $54,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,601 shares of company stock worth $37,675,176. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

